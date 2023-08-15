CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Recently celebrating their parks’ 100th anniversary in April, Canton Park District officials are proud of what they have to offer.

“We’re very lucky to have over 1400 acres of parkland here, which is a good size for the size of our community, and we have a lot of programming for the youth and all citizens here,” said Stephen Clark, who is the president of the board of commissioners for the park district.

Clark was also able to share his favorite aspect of the parks.

“My favorite thing would probably be the trails, just having access to that much natural land and being able to see what kind of nature we have outside of our town is just awesome,” he said.

In addition to the 1400 acres of land, the city offers nine parks for people to go to. Jon Johnson has been the executive director of the park district since 2006, and he talked about what he has done over the past 17 years. His focus has been more on refurbishing than making any big changes.

“My tenure has been spent a lot of time on rebuilding, putting new roofs on, things that people might take for granted but they have to be done in order to maintain the facilities for future generations,” Johnson said.

Johnson also invites people to come out and see what the city of Canton has to offer.

“Come and check our parks out and our community, we’ve got a great school system, we’ve got a great city government, we’ve got a great park district, so come on over and check us out,” he said.