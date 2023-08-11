CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department recently announced that their officers will start wearing body cameras while on calls. This comes after the Safe-T Act set a January 2025 deadline for when police departments have to implement body cams.

Canton police chief Michael Eveland said he wanted to get a head start to let his officers get used to having them on their person. He said the body cams would be a difference maker, especially with evidence gathering.

“We can now share the evidence with our state’s attorney, they can get online at the courthouse and access our videos for anything in court, so that’s a huge help,” Eveland said.

Eveland was also able to clarify when the body cameras will be used. He said they will record all matters of police business.

“Whether you’re on a traffic stop, interviewing people on a domestic, anytime you’re interacting with somebody other than a community service-related activity, it’s required to be recording,” Eveland said.

Eveland also expressed thanks to Canton City Council and the mayor for providing funding for the cameras. He declined to say how much the cameras cost.