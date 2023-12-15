CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department announced on Thursday that they will soon have a new tool to help combat crime.

According to a Canton police Facebook post, they will be installing six automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras around Canton.

The cameras are made by Flock Safety and are the same ones used by neighboring communities, including Peoria, Bloomington, Normal and Eureka among others.

The cameras will provide real-time alerts to law enforcement whenever they detect a stolen car or a known wanted person from a state or national crime database. The cameras will also send alerts when they detect a license plate related to an AMBER or Silver Alert.

The post stated that the cameras only capture license plates and vehicle characteristics, and each search requires justification. They are also only meant to be used for property and violent crime, they are not intended to be used for parking or minor traffic violations.

“Integrating innovative technological solutions like Flock Safety’s ALPR cameras is a proactive step in our commitment to modernizing crime prevention,” Canton Police Chief Mike Eveland stated.

Flock Safety cameras are used by more than 2,000 police departments across the U.S. with some of the community using them reporting up to a 70% reduction in crime.