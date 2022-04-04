CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton Police are asking the public for help Monday, identifying a suspect vehicle that was believed to be involved in the theft of catalytic converters.

According to a Canton Police Facebook post, the owner of the suspect vehicle is believed to have been involved in the theft of catalytic converters from Fulton County Rural Transport buses between 4-5 a.m. on April 1.

Canton police said this was the latest in a string of catalytic converter thefts in Canton and surrounding areas.

Anyone with information on stolen catalytic converters is encouraged to call the Canton Police Department at (309) 647-5131 or Crimestoppers.