CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teenager Thursday.

According to a Canton Police Facebook post, 16-year-old Ashton Tanner was last seen leaving the Graham ER around 5:45 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur trim, blue jeans, and red shoes. Tanner is about 5’6 tall and has a tattoo of “999” on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Canton Police at (309)-647-5131.