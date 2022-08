CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton police are asking the public for help locating a missing endangered man Wednesday.

According to a Canton Police Department Facebook post, 57-year-old Monte J. Alderson has not been seen since Monday.

Alderson is 6’1″ and has blond hair and blue eyes. He is usually seen wearing a baseball cap and a backpack.

He is considered endangered due to medical reasons.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Canton Police Department at 309-647-5131.