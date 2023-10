CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help on Wednesday in locating a missing teen.

According to a Canton police Facebook post, 16-year-old Isaiah A. Schappaugh was last seen leaving his residence around midnight. He entered an older model light-colored minivan and then drove off.

He is 6’2″ with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red puffy winter coat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Canton police at (309) 647-5131.