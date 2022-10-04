UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) — According to a Canton Police Facebook post, Schappaugh has been located and has been returned home.

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Tuesday.

According to a Canton police Facebook post, 13-year-old Pierre J. Schappaugh was last seen near the South Park area at approximately 7 p.m. Monday.

Schappaugh was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweats, and light green Crocs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Canton Police at (309) 647-5131.