CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in the theft of a trailer at a Circle K gas station on Main Street.

According to a Canton police Facebook post, the suspect’s vehicle was seen at 5 a.m. on April 15. The suspect’s vehicle left the area with a Chubb dump trailer with a Missouri license plate containing a Kubota skid steer and attachments.

The vehicle has a dark color and may have a broken front headlight. The vehicle was last seen headed west on Maple Street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Canton Police Department at (309) 647-5131.