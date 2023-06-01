CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help locating two missing teens.

According to a Canton police Facebook post, 15-year-old Isaiah A. Schappaugh and 14-year-old Pierre J. Schappaugh left their residence near the 10 block of South Avenue C at different times Wednesday.

Isaiah was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and white pants and riding his bicycle. Pierre was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and gray sweatpants with yellow stripes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Canton police at (309) 647-5131.