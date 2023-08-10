CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Officers in this Fulton County city will begin to wear body cameras starting this week as the department prepares for life under the SAFE-T Act, the police chief there announced on Facebook.

Police Chief Mike Eveland said in the post that the move reflects his department’s “commitment to accountability and transparency.”

“This rollout fulfills our department’s goal of equipping our officers with body cameras well before the January 1, 2025 deadline, set by Illinois’ SAFE-T Act,” he said.

Body cameras, the chief said, had been a top priority for our department. They provide an unbiased record of interactions between officers and the public, he added.

The chief thanked the city council and the city’s mayor for providing funding for the cameras.