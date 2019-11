CANTON, Ill.– The Canton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

Police reports Raymond McKinney was last seen leaving on foot from the Red Oak Estates, located at 435 N 16th Ave. He is believed to be wearing sweat pants a blue t-shirt.

McKinney is approximately 5’10 with white hair.

Please call the Canton Police Department at 647-5131 with any information regarding Mckinney’s whereabouts.

This story will be updated.