CANTON Ill. (WMBD)– Canton Police are actively searching for a missing endangered man.

Canton Police Facebook confirms 64-year-old Danny Kruzan has not been since Saturday July 15. He was last seen at his home in the 100 block of South 7th Avenue wearing long sleeve camouflage and blue jeans.

Anyone who has had contact with Kruzan or knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Canton Police at (309) 647-5131.