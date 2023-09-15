CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Canton police are reminding the public to not panic if they hear or feel implosions happening near them on Sept. 17.

The Canton police Facebook confirms controlled implosions are planned at the Duck Creek Power Station on North CILCO Road.

Implosions of the boiler building, turbine pedestal, and two chimneys have a set schedule listed below:

New Chimney – September 17, 2023, 9:00 am

Old Chimney – September 17, 2023, 9:05 am

Turbine pedestal- September 17, 2023, 9:15 am

Implosions will be delayed if the weather is not acceptable. No road closures or travel impacts have been confirmed at this time.