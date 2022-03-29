CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is joining the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce to warn the public about an increase in local scam attempts Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, one of the scams seen locally includes scammers posing as government workers and asking victims to pay off fines in the form of gift cards to large corporate businesses.

Canton Police warn that government employees will never call to collect debts, and will not accept payment in the form of gift cards.

Scammers may also pretend to be local utility workers and threaten to disconnect or shut off services if the customer fails to make immediate payment, typically using a pre-paid card or other forms of non-traceable payment.

Anyone suspicious of a scam is encouraged to not give out any personal information and contact your utility company.

The post states that education about possible scams is the best way to not fall victim. It is important to talk with family members, especially older family members, about common scam technics.

Local businesses are also encouraged to warn employees to look out for customers getting thousands of dollars in gift cards in one transaction, to make sure things are alright.

It is important to remember that phone numbers and websites can be cloned and spoofed, and residents should not give out personal information to anyone they do not know.

Anyone can report suspicious activity to the local police non-emergency number. Canton Police can be reached at (309) 647-5131.