CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is warning residents that a new scam is targeting residents with student loans.

According to a Canton police Facebook update, a local resident received a letter that claimed to be the final notice for an opportunity to consolidate their student loans.

The letter was sent by a fake company to solicit banking and other personal information.

Police encourage anyone who receives a similar letter to reach out to their student loan company to talk to them about the letter’s legitimacy.