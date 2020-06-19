Canton radio host retires after 46 years at WBYS

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton radio host is retiring after more than 40 years in the business.

Leon Groover started at WBYS in Canton in his 20’s and Friday, signed off from for the last time.

Canton Mayor Kent McDowell even recognized the day as Leon Groover Day.

Groover says he’s seen and experienced a lot throughout the years and retiring is bittersweet.

“I grew up here so it’s rather fitting that I kind of closeout. We’ve already had a ton of phone calls and recognition from different people that I’ve crossed paths with over the number of years. So you just feel that it’s ready,” said Groover.

On Friday, fans, friends, and family called into to thank Groover for his years as a voice in the canton community.

“I don’t think it hit me until last week you see a lot of posts facebook people I crossed paths with since the 80’s. Now their kids are coming through and they’re the athletes that I’m covering. So you know that that impact is still there,” said Groover.

Groover will continue to be a figure in the Canton community and will broadcast ballgames on WBYS.