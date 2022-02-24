CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A student was removed from school grounds after making a shooting threat Thursday.

According to a Canton Union School District 66 Facebook Post from Superintendent Tad DeRenzy, an Ingersoll Middle School student made a verbal threat of a school shooting that was overheard by students and school staff.

The student was taken to the school’s office and then removed from the school grounds.

The Canton Police Department investigated with the school district and determined no other students were involved.

“Please rest assured that Canton School District takes all threats seriously. We pride ourselves in providing a safe environment for all students and staff,” DeRenzy stated.