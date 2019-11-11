Canton students celebrate, honor veterans

CANTON, Ill. — Students in Canton got a first-hand lesson on the importance of Veterans Day.

Community members joined Canton High School students for a breakfast and panel discussion Monday morning.

Five veterans — from the air force, army, coast guard, navy and marines — answered questions about their service. They also talked about how serving has changed their outlook on life and improved them as individuals.

“It’s a cool event that goes on here,” said senior Mason Wood. “It’s just, I like to think that we show a lot of respect for our veterans and who served our country.”

Former Canton High veterans were also remembered during a special ceremony, along with a 21-gun salute and Canton student Claire Wheelwright performed taps.