Canton to be one of few local cities holding Fourth of July fireworks

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Canton will go ahead with plans for fireworks this Fourth of July.



Mayor Kent McDowell says the city council budgeted five-thousand dollars which is half of what is needed. He says ground displays are being removed with the entire event from an aerial viewpoint.

McDowell says there will be no large groups of any kind for the celebration.

“It will be like a drive-in theatre if you remember those. You know, a lot of people will line up on the streets, in their vehicles, and you know, we just ask people to social distance if they are out of their cars,” McDowell said.

Mayor McDowell encourages everyone that can to watch from their own yards.