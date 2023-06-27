CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Canton is strongly discouraging burning yard waste and using fireworks during current drought conditions, but will still hold its annual fireworks show.

According to a City of Canton news release, the city still plans to hold its annual July 4th fireworks display in Ron Fahnestock Field, which will be overseen by trained professionals, and the Canton Fire Department.

Canton Fire Chief Scott Roos said fires can spread very quickly under current conditions.

“We always urge anyone burning typical yard waste or setting off the legal consumer-grade fireworks to have a water source readily available in case of an emergency,” Roos said. “But under our current drought conditions, setting off fireworks presents even more danger than usual. I hope our residents will use good judgment and avoid potential danger.”

Canton Police Chief Mike Eveland also cautioned residents to be mindful of city and state laws regarding fireworks.

“If anyone elects to set off fireworks and it leads to damage or loss of property or even worse, injury, we will cite those responsible,” Eveland said.

Canton Mayor Kent McDowell also encouraged residents to act for the public good and to curb their patriotic pride enough to ensure the community’s safety.