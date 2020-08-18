Canton woman missing since Sunday evening found alive

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday evening, volunteers looking for a missing woman in Canton found her alive in a bean field.

Canton Police Department Information Officer Edward Glad confirmed 32-year-old Jennifer Wages of Canton was found alive by a group of volunteers just off of 4th St. and E. Cypress St. She had been missing since Sunday evening.

Jordan Smith is one of the people who volunteered to search for Wages. He said he is relieved the community was able to find her.

“We’re a very close-knit community,” Smith said. “Whenever something goes wrong, we all feel it. You can’t say someone’s name without someone else knowing them. To actually come out here and for it being a nice outcome like this, it brings a smile on your face. It makes you feel good.”

The search for Wages began earlier in the afternoon at Canton High School. Several members of the community gathered to form groups and search through cornfields, bean fields, and timber.

Members of the Canton community gathered in front of Canton High School around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18 to begin searching for Jennifer Wages, who had been missing since Sunday evening. Credit: Austin Schick, WMBD

Smith said volunteers were hopeful they would find her based on clues they discovered throughout the search.

“We started seeing what looked like footprints here, footprints there, so I figured eventually we would find out which path she took and end up finding her,” Smith said.

Wages is being reunited with her family. An official update from Canton Police Department is expected to come out tomorrow.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

