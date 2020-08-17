Canton woman missing since Sunday night

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton Police are searching for a woman who has been missing since Sunday evening.

32-year-old Jennifer Wages of Canton was last seen walking in the northeast area of the town. She was last seen wearing black Capri leggings, a blue top, and is believed to either be wearing sandals or going barefoot.

Wages is around 5’4” and weighs about 195 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Those who have seen Wages are encouraged to contact the Canton Police Department at 309-647-5131.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected