Capacity being reduced at Grossinger Motors Arena vaccination clinic, events could be coming back soon

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders with the City of Bloomington, in agreement with the McLean County Health Department, have made the decision to scale back capacity at the Grossinger Motors Arena vaccination clinic.

“This coincides with us having reached nearly half of our county population being fully vaccinated, and the vaccine’s now very widely available throughout our community, so the McLean County Health Department -we’re still dedicated to protecting the public by providing immunizations, including the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s just gonna be on a smaller scale now than earlier this year,” said Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight.

Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said the city will be ready once events begin to return to the arena.

“We’ve been prepping for the day that things start to really return to more normal, over the last several months, and we see that happening but we’re not there yet,” Tyus said.

But he added, a return could come sooner rather than later.

“We expect that in August there could be a soft opening for a smaller event, but we know that the first major event, which is Lauren Daigle, is already set for October 28, and she is a Grammy award-winning artist coming to the arena,” Tyus said.

Tyus said he knows not being able to hold events at the arena has left a hole within the city.

“The arena is a quality of life facility for this community that people have come to rely on for holding events, so we largely for that reason really wanna see events start to return to the arena,” Tyus said.

He said it can’t be said enough just how critical being able to hold vaccination clinics at the arena has been.