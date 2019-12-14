Car accident causes power outage in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill.– A vehicle rollover on Rachael and Tiberedge Dr. has caused a power outage in Peoria late Friday.

When Firefighters and Paramedics arrived on the scene they found a vehicle rolled over on a residential driveway with a large ground transformer pulled out of the ground.

There where initially a mother and a young child in the vehicle during the accident. The child was removed from the vehicle by its father before firefighters arrived on the scene.

The mother was transported to OSF by paramedics. The child was also taken to OSF by its father.

Ameren has been working overnight to restore power to the area affected by the accident. No update on the injuries at this time.