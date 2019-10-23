Breaking News
9 local men charged with attempted enticement of child to engage in sexual activity

Car accident in McDonough County, one victim dead

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CAR CRASH_1447695039333.jpg

MCDONOUGH COUNTY — One man is dead after a car crash on US-67. According to Illinois State Police, 29 – year-old Ibrahim Osman was traveling one half mile north of 350 North on Oct. 18.

Osman drove off of the west side of the road and flipped multiple times before landing on the east side. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the cause of the accident was due to improper lane usage. Charges are still pending. Police is asking anyone with contact information for Osman’s family to call the McDonough County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story