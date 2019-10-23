Car accident in McDonough County, one victim dead

MCDONOUGH COUNTY — One man is dead after a car crash on US-67. According to Illinois State Police, 29 – year-old Ibrahim Osman was traveling one half mile north of 350 North on Oct. 18.

Osman drove off of the west side of the road and flipped multiple times before landing on the east side. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the cause of the accident was due to improper lane usage. Charges are still pending. Police is asking anyone with contact information for Osman’s family to call the McDonough County Coroner’s Office.