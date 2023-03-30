PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police blocked off W. Forrest Hill at N. University St. in Peoria for a crash involving two cars around 6:15P.M. Thursday evening.

Peoria Police and the Peoria Fire Department were on scene, blocking off the southbound lanes of University. A tow truck also arrived on scene to take away one of cars.

There do not appear to be any injuries, but police have not confirmed the status of the drivers or occupants.

The road reopened to normal traffic around 6:50P.M.

This is a developing story and will be updating with more information when it becomes available.