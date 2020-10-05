Car crash causes power outage in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A car crash on the 800 block of E Glen caused a power outage for parts of Peoria Heights Monday.
According to the Peoria Heights Fire Chief, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m.
Ameren says the crash has left about 800 people without power. Ameren has 14 people working on repairs and hope to have power restored by 4 p.m.
The 800 block of Glen was closed as of 2:45 p.m.
