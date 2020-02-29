Car crash causes vehicle fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two victims escape a car before it became engulfed in flames Friday night.

Peoria Fire officials said multiple crews were called to the intersection of War memorial and Scenic just before 10 p.m. for a car crash that involved a vehicle in flames.

Before arrival, crews said bystanders helped rescue the two occupants out of the vehicle before it started burning. The condition of the victims is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation through the Peoria Police Department.