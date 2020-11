PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Reservoir Blvd is shut down west of Sterling Ave for a few hours due to a crash.

Local fire department crews and police are at the scene of the crash. It happened just before 11 a.m.

Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said two vehicles were involved in the crash. He said one vehicle rolled over and was on fire.

Kuhlman said three patients’ conditions are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.