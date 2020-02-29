Breaking News
Woman arrested for 4-year-old boy’s homicide officially charged with murder, aggravated battery

Car crash leaves two people in hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were transported to a local hospital by ambulance after being involved in a crash Saturday afternoon.

At around 12:45 p.m. Peoria Police said a car was driving southbound on Knoxville when a car coming northbound turned left and got t-boned and rolled over.

The identities of the drivers have not been released but police said they suffered minor injuries.

Both Knoxville at Northmoor and Northmoor between Sheridan and Knoxville were closed and traffic was diverted to alternate routes.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories