Car crash leaves two people in hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were transported to a local hospital by ambulance after being involved in a crash Saturday afternoon.

At around 12:45 p.m. Peoria Police said a car was driving southbound on Knoxville when a car coming northbound turned left and got t-boned and rolled over.

The identities of the drivers have not been released but police said they suffered minor injuries.

Both Knoxville at Northmoor and Northmoor between Sheridan and Knoxville were closed and traffic was diverted to alternate routes.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open.