PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Update (1:25 p.m.): Willow Knolls is open. However, Peoria City officials said Ameren crews are still at the scene finishing repairs.

Emergency crews are currently responding to Willow Knolls and Radnor for a “large” natural gas leak.

According to city officials, the gas leak was caused because of a traffic crash. Drivers will need to use an alternate route at this time as Willow Knolls and Radnor are blocked off.