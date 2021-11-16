Truck crashes into billboard on North Farmington and Park Road Tuesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is safe after crashing into a billboard early Tuesday morning.

Farmington Road and Park Road have reopened after a truck crashed into a billboard and reportedly trapped the driver inside at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police on the scene said the person operating the vehicle was safely taken out of the truck and sent to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ameren is on the scene after electrical lines were damaged due to the crash.

This story will be updated when more information is available.