LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies responded after a car hit a house and caused a gas leak in Le Roy Wednesday.

According to a Le Roy Police Department Facebook post, Le Roy police, fire, EMS, and McLean County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched after a vehicle hit a house near Chestnut and School Streets in Le Roy, at approximately 4:55 p.m.

The vehicle had struck a natural gas meter on the side of the house, and gas started leaking. Nicor’s emergency responders were called to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a Gibson City Area Hospital, then transferred to Carle Hospital in Urbana where she underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

There were two residents inside the house at the time of the crash who were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by Le Roy police.