PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house in Peoria is damaged after a person drove their car into it and fled from the scene.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Griswold. Police said the person ran after crashing into the house, and officers are still searching for the suspect.

The suspect’s identity and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time, but police said the residents living in the house are ok and no one was injured.

This story will be updated.