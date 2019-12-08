Car crashes into OSF Urgo front door

EAST PEORIA, Ill.– A car crashed into the front door of the OSF Urgo location on Sunday morning.

OSF Urgo is located in the East Peoria Levee District at 133 Spinder Drive. Media Relations Supervisor Shelli Dankoff said there were no injuries of patients or the OSF Mission Partners.

The cause of the crash and the person behind the wheel is unknown at this time.

While the building has been secured and cleaned up, this location will be closed until Monday morning, normal business hours.

This story will be updated.