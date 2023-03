BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A car crashed into a District 87 school bus in Bloomington Friday.

District 87 Director of Communication Gina Lavazza confirmed that students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The students were checked and cleared by the Bloomington Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Another bus has been sent to take the kids home.

This story will be updated when more information is available.