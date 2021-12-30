Car dealerships facing low inventory numbers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Car dealer lots are looking sparse due to low car inventory across the country, related to supply chain and manufacturing delays.

However, one local car dealership said while their lot looks empty, more cars are available online.

Bob Lindsay Honda in Peoria has been pre-selling cars, on top of selling off of the lot.

The general manager said their team is getting word on cars they will be getting within 30-90 days, allowing customers to purchase those cars early.

The dealership has seen the car inventory shortage over the last six months and expects it to end halfway through 2022. But the general manager said right now, communication between dealers and customers is key.

“We just try to communicate with them well, and let them know the expectations upfront of when the car is planning on being here. There could be some delays, we communicate with them on that, and customers have been patient,” said General Manager for Bob Lindsay Honda Mike Bowermaster.

On Jan. 1, a new Illinois law will go into effect allowing car owners to get full tax credits if they trade in their car for a new one, so Bowermaster said now is a great time to purchase a car.