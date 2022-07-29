PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday.

Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river.

They are being assisted by the Peoria Fire Department dive team and Fon Du Lac Police Department.

According to Pekin Police spokesperson Billie Jo Ingles, two people were seen fleeing the car on Thursday. There is no indication there was anyone in the car when it sank.