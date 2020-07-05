Car enthusiasts come out to local car show

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Car enthusiasts made their way to the Central Illinois Cars and Coffee show in East Peoria on Saturday.

This event was the group’s season opener and over 500 car owners showed off their rides in the Levee District. The free event gives car owners a chance to connect and learn something new about the hobby they share.

It gives families a free, fun event to celebrate the holiday.

“You can talk to guys about different procedures you want to do on your car or see somebody that’s got something that’s you’d like to do to your car. It’s informative and fun to talk to someone who has the same interests,” said car owner, Jim Leeds.

If you didn’t make it out this weekend, the group offers more events throughout the summer. Find them on Facebook here.