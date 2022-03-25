PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With gas prices rising, people are looking for ways to save money.

According to Brett Beachler, the Vice president of Beachler’s Vehicle & Repair, there are habits drivers are not aware of that impact gas mileage.

“One main function is how heavy their foot is, second function would be helpful is keeping inflated tires all of the time,” said Beachler.

While cars built these days do not have parts that cause gas mileage to decrease, Beachler said there are still some factors drivers can not control, such as the weather.

“As ambient temperature decreases, your fuel economy naturally will go down,” said Beachler.

There are some things drivers can do to save a couple of dollars, the owner of Doug’s Automotive, Doug Orwig said the main way to save gas is to drive with ease.

“If you’re going 80 or 85, you slow down to 70 or 72, you’ll save 17% in gas probably,” said Orwig.

Orwig also said if you have errands, try to plan them around each other.

“If you have someplace to go don’t do one on Monday and one on Wednesday. Plan things out and make yourself a round trip and drive 10 miles instead of 40,” said Orwig.

According to AAA Gas Prices, the current average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois is $4.49.