Car stolen with baby girl inside; later reunited with mother

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An infant girl has been reunited with her mother after police said a vehicle was stolen while she was inside it.

Peoria Police Department spokesperson Amy Dotson said police responded to the area of Frye Ave and California Ave regarding a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen with an infant inside.

Upon arrival, officers learned the vehicle, a gray Dodge Charger, had been left running with an 11-month-old infant inside. Officers found the car at approximately 1:11 p.m. in the area of Monroe St and Spring St; an officer attempted to stop the car as it fled the scene, Dotson said.

The vehicle was located, abandoned, in an alley and the infant was not inside.

Witness information eventually lead officers to the location of a 16-year-old male, who was then transported to the PPD. A Code Red alert was issued for the area advising residents of the missing infant.

At approximately 3 p.m., a citizen reported a small child, alone, in the alley of the 2600 block of N Prospect Rd. Officers responded to the area and located the girl, and Dotson said she appeared to be in good condition. She was then reunited with her mother at the scene and transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.