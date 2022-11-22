Photo from the fire in the 1600 block of W. Lincoln Ave.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department reported that a car was a total loss after a fire near Wiswall and Laramie Streets Tuesday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, fire crews saw a car fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to a house when crews arrived at the scene at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Fire crews worked to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread to the inside of the house. The one resident in the house at the time of the fire sustained minor burns and was sent to the hospital.

The vehicle was deemed a total loss, and the house sustained exterior damage.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damages. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.