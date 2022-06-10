PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Camels, tigers, and elephants…Oh my! The Carden International Circus has made its way to Peoria for two days.

Friday and Saturday, the Carden Circus will be holding shows at the Exposition Gardens, located near Richwoods High School.

Carden Circus was founded more than 50 years ago with the goal to bring entertainment and amazement to people of all ages. Featuring death-defying stunts, wild animals, and amazing tricks, the performers spend all day practicing and setting up their amazing acts.

Ringmaster Lucky Malatsi said he enjoys going around entertaining the youth, but said the circus is meant for all ages.

“It’s a family show. It doesn’t matter who you are, you’re gunna have fun at the circus. boys, girls, old or young, everybody has fun. Even the adults,” said Malatsi.

To buy tickets, go to Carden International Circus’s website.