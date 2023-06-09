PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The circus is coming to Peoria for the weekend this Friday, June 9th, and Saturday, June 10th. You can enjoy fun for the whole family; including animal acts, magical performances, and incredible feats of athleticism.



Members from the Carden Circus visited Good Day Central Illinois in the studio for a live demo of their circus performance. Check out the video to see the contortionists do their thing!



You can get your tickets today by visiting the Carden Circus website.

