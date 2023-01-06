BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With art, Angel Ambrose has gathered the community together to help the Midwest Food Bank provide relief after a disaster.

“I’ve served packaging food and things like that at Midwest for a lot of years. But as an artist I started thinking about maybe there were ways I could do something more,” said Ambrose.

Cards of Hope became one of the projects that blossomed out of Ambrose’s desire to do more for Midwest Food Bank. This is her second year gathering artists across Bloomington to make cards for the food bank’s disaster relief boxes. Each card goes into a family food box in the aftermath of a disaster.

“In order to get a note in there, just a bright spot, a piece of artwork or a card that has some inspiration or care or prayer inside of it. Just to let people know that you may be going through this terrible thing but you’re not alone. There are people who care about you,” said Ambrose.

Alaina Goeke said she loves helping others and thinks the handmade cards show a little extra care when it comes to other people’s problems.

“When you get something homemade, it just feels a little bit better that someone feels for you. And they’re not just ignoring it or saying ‘oh I feel bad for these people.’ They’re actually trying to help you and they’re doing something to help your situation,” said Goeke.

Ambrose and Bobzbay Books will collect cards until the end of January.

Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio and Creative Space

101 W Monroe St UNIT 201, Bloomington

Bobzbay Books

419 N Main St, Bloomington