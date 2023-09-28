PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local 8th-grade students are exploring all sorts of career options at the Peoria Civic Center on Thursday and Friday.

The Greater Peoria CareerSpark expo has returned and for local students, it’s an insight into prospective careers. Zackaria Maoued, a student at Daarul Uloom Islamic School in Peoria, said it has been a great experience.

“It feels good to be able to interact with jobs you might be in the future, and it just gives a first learning experience to help you in the future,” he said.

The expo provides hands-on activities showcasing the diverse career paths in central Illinois. The represented careers are in healthcare, manufacturing, business, agriculture, communications, and more.

One company involved in the event is Ameren. Landon Parker, who supervises electric operations in Peoria, said the event shows students you don’t need a college degree to be successful.

“The important thing about Ameren being here is just showing kids you don’t need to necessarily have a college education to make a great living and provide for your family. You can go through a trade school, whether it be plumbing, electrical, drywallers, painters, elevators, there’s a host of different trade schools that provide great livings for everybody,” he said.

The event is organized by Junior Achievement of Central Illinois and the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council. David Aduama, the communications manager for the council, said it shows students the cutting edge in terms of career paths.

“Some things like ChatGPT, like prompt engineering, those are new career options that people are not even realizing is available. So being able to be here and experience that in real-time, it’s incredible and that’s why we put this together,” he said.

Aduama attends international conferences, and he says that the people at those conferences are amazed when they hear about the expo.

“After tomorrow we’ll have about 5,000 schoolkids come through this place, and for them to have this hands-on experience is incredible. I think this is something that should be replicated and duplicated across the nation and actually across the entire world,” Aduama said.

This is the 7th time the expo has been held.