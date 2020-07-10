CARES act grant awarded to Connect Transit

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit was awarded a $931,939 CARES Act grant from the Federal Transit Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation.

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) and Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) announced that Connect Transit was awarded the grant Friday.

“COVID-19 has impacted public transportation systems across Illinois, including Connect Transit, causing significant disruption in service and budgets,” Lahood said.

“Congress and the federal government took important steps to provide relief to mass transit districts and local governments during this pandemic in the CARES Act. It’s important that residents have access to safe public transportation during this challenging time, and I am pleased to join Congressman Rodney Davis to announce this critical relief funding for Connect Transit.”

Connect Transit General Manager Isaac Thorne said he was grateful for the grant.

“I greatly appreciate the support of our entire Congressional delegation for providing the CARES Act funding. Public transportation is an essential service and our community needs the service we provide now, more than ever,” Thorne said.

Connect Transit plans to use the grant for wages, cleaning coaches and facilities, personal protection equipment, and other COVID-19 related expenses.

