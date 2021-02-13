Cargo train derails in uptown Normal early Saturday morning

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple intersections were closed in the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 13, after a cargo train derailed.

Illinois State University posted on its Facebook page the derailment happened at approximately 5 a.m. and no injuries, hazardous material spills or power outages were reported.

However, due to the length of the train, multiple intersections were closed until clean up efforts could be made.

“Main Street and Center Street intersections remain open at this time. Please avoid Uptown Normal intersections until further notice. At this time, there is no imminent danger to the campus community,” the post read.

The Normal Fire Department posted it would be an “extended operation” to clear the area. The cause of the derailment has not yet been identified.

The following railroad crossings are closed:

  • University Street
  • Fell Street
  • Broadway Street
  • Linden Street
  • College Avenue
  • Mulberry Street
  • Beech Street
  • Willow St./Fort Jesse Road
  • The railroad underpass at Vernon Avenue and Beaufort Street

