Carjacking at Peoria Hy-Vee results in juvenile arrest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested a juvenile Thursday after he stole a woman’s vehicle at gunpoint.

Police said they were called to the Hy-Vee located at 4125 N. Sheridan Rd. at approximately 4:40 p.m. Thursday for a vehicular hijacking incident. There they found a female victim who said a juvenile male approached her with a handgun, demanding her property.

The woman complied, and the juvenile fled the scene in her vehicle.

Police were able to identify the suspect and his location with information gathered at the scene, and later that day, they took the juvenile into custody without incident. They also recovered the stolen vehicle.

The juvenile was taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. No one was injured during the carjacking.